J B Landrum entered rest on July 11, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare. He was born February 19, 1948 to the late John H. Landrum and Charity L. Landrum. He graduated from Bethune High School.
He was employed at Spartan Mills and later Mayfair Mills until the plant closed. He was a member of Smith Chapel Baptist Church in Campobello, South Carolina.
J B Landrum known affectionately as Joe B by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Mr. John Lee Landrum.
Left to cherish fond memories are two sons, Joseph Petty of Inman, South Carolina and Timothy
(Dominique) Landrum of Moore, South Carolina; one nephew, Daniel Landrum of Spartanburg, South
Carolina; two nieces, Jackie Gory of Campobello, South Carolina and Annette Landrum of Spartanburg,
South Carolina; a loving cousin Viola (Fred) Mills of Spartanburg, South Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday, July 17th, 3:00pm at Cannon's Chapel in Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 17, 2019