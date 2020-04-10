|
WELLFORD, SC- J. C. ""Jake"" Scott, 78, born to the late Elliott and Beulah M. Scott left this earthly home and entered into gates of heaven on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was a retired carpenter and enjoyed working and serving in any capacity he was needed for.
He loved singing and it was his pride and joy. He sang with The Happyland Singers and Shiloh All-Male among other Quartet Groups throughout his life. He served as a Trustee at Shiloh Baptist Church.
He leaves loving memories to his wife of 45 years, Cora (Cora Bell) Scott and his children Shawn Glenn, Kela Irby, Jimmel (Lynn) Scott, and LaToya Scott. He has 9 Grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren all of whom he adored. Jake has 4 sisters, Elizabeth Young, Irene Sexton, Louise Scott and Linda (Charles) Staggs and 1 brother, Willie Scott.
There are a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that Jake loved as sisters and brothers and sons and daughters. He shared love in any way he could. He is and will ALWAYS be loved by many and will be missed by all!
Viewing for Mr. Scott will take place Friday, April 10, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM in Sullivan Bros. viewing window. Family will have a private service.
The Scott family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2020