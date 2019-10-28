|
PAULINE, SC- Hunter Thornton, 25, of Pauline, SC entered into eternal rest Friday, October 25, 2019. Born August 8, 1994 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Jason Robert and Keisha Lasso Thornton.
Hunter was a graduate of Dorman High School and was employed with Spartanburg Water. He was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers and enjoyed hunting, fishing, throwing darts, and four-wheeling, but most of all he enjoyed being a daddy to his baby girls. He loved his family and was a great friend to all he met.
Survivors include his parents, Jason and Keisha Thornton of Pauline; the mother of his children, Kelsey Thornton, their daughters, Sarah Ann Thornton and Summer Leigh Thornton of Spartanburg; his brother, Justin Thornton of Pauline; paternal grandmother, Donna Thornton of Pauline; maternal grandparents, Ann Daniel (Larry) of Spartanburg; his uncles, Todd Thornton, Jamie Daniel (Crystal), and Chris Daniel; along with numerous cousins and lifelong friends. He was also predeceased by grandparents, Michael "Papa Mike" Thornton and Gary Lasso.
A visitation will be at 6:00 – 9:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, conducted by Mr. David Allison. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Pallbearers will be Andrew Bolton, Zack Warren, Landon Kimbrell, Griffin Kimbrell, Jamie Thompson, Kyle Warren, Grant Holcombe, Jesse Harvey and Trevor Whitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a trust for his children with Founders Federal Credit Union, 1650 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
