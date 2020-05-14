|
INMAN, SC- Jack Archie Mabry, 85, of 511 Pen Del Road passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Upstate Community Hospice Home in Landrum.
Born in Spartanburg County on August 7, 1934, he was a son of the late Elizabeth (Dixon) Mabry and Luther Mabry and was the husband of Frances (Blackwell) Mabry having celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Jack served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in action during the Korean War. Mr. Mabry retired from Phelps Dodge after many years and attended Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife Frances, he is also survived by one son, Terry Mabry and his wife Cindy of Campobello, SC; one daughter, Marie Sullens and her husband Hugh of Campobello, SC; two grandchildren, Isaiah Mabry and his wife Jessica and Lucas Sullens and his wife Chloe and many nieces and nephews.
He predeceased by his parents and seven siblings, Troy Mabry, James Mabry, CL Mabry, Louise Gregory, Annie Belle Wooten, Charles Mabry and Donald Mabry.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Seawright Funeral Home from 10:00-10:45 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clyde Mabry officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post #45.
Memorials maybe made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and to Kathy Anderson for all of the loving care given to the Mabry family.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020