The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Jack A. Wagner


Jack A. Wagner Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jack A. Wagner, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 14, 1930, in Mora, MN, he was the son of the late Clarence Reader Wagner and Ruth Reader Archer Wagner. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A graduate of Minnesota State University, Mr. Wagner was a member of Kasha Fraternity and the former Vice President of Cole & Weber Advertising. He loved his dog, Jerry, birds, and beautiful garden.
Surviving are his primary caregiver, Joyce Belcher; caregiver, Pamela Watts (Tim); special friends, Brenda Watts, Ty Wright, Hal Hatfield, Lisa Eddy, and Jim Creal; special neighbors, Sandra Garrett and his favorite little mailman, Parker, all of Spartanburg, SC.
No services will be conducted at this time.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 20, 2019
