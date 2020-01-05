Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Jack B. Lane Sr.


1952 - 2020
Jack B. Lane Sr. Obituary
Boiling Springs, SC: Jack B. Lane, Sr., 67, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born October 9, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC he was the husband of Deborah Lane and the son of the late Betty Lou Lane.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by a son Jack Lane, Jr. and wife Angie of Roebuck; two daughters Brandee Wilkie and husband Kevin of Gaffney, and Holly Palmer and husband Matthew of Spartanburg; a brother Mike Lane and wife Carol of Boiling Springs; and seven grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash, Rev. Frank Thomas, and Rev. Jack Lane, Jr.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
