Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451

Jack B. Millwood, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack B. Millwood, Sr. Obituary
Spartanburg, SC- Jack B. Millwood, Sr., 86, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. Born November 4, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Boyce and Minnie Baumgardner Millwood.
Jack was a former Free Will Baptist pastor, an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and a member of Browns Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Doris Couch Millwood; son, Dr. Jack B. Millwood, Jr. (Ann) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Kristina Millwood Smith (Jamison) of Spartanburg, SC; nephew, Richard Powell, of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, Mark Stanley Millwood and three sisters.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 680 Saxon Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by Dr. Jack Millwood, Jr. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Compassus Hospice, 212 East Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -