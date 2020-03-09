|
Spartanburg, SC- Jack B. Millwood, Sr., 86, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. Born November 4, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Boyce and Minnie Baumgardner Millwood.
Jack was a former Free Will Baptist pastor, an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and a member of Browns Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Doris Couch Millwood; son, Dr. Jack B. Millwood, Jr. (Ann) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Kristina Millwood Smith (Jamison) of Spartanburg, SC; nephew, Richard Powell, of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, Mark Stanley Millwood and three sisters.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 680 Saxon Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by Dr. Jack Millwood, Jr. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Compassus Hospice, 212 East Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC 29340.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020