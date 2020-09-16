SPARTANBURG, SC- Jack Burton Robinson, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, went to be with our Lord, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home. Born September 17, 1932 in Eastern NC, he was the son of the late Charles B. Robinson Sr. and Alice Fowler Robinson.
Over the past 45 years, Jack successfully owned and operated several businesses in Spartanburg County, most notably, Sunbelt Container and Precision Bearing and Machine, which provided opportunities and income for many families in the Upstate of South Carolina. Jack honorably served his country and is distinguished as an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
After the war he married the love of his life Donna and they both worked multiple jobs that allowed him to earn his Bachelors of Arts degree from Wake Forest University. Those who knew him know he was a lifelong Demon Deacon. Jack loved his wife Donna and they traveled the world and lived a life together filled with adventure and passion. Jack and Donna also loved golfing and spending time at their beach house with family, friends, and their loyal dog, Zeke. Jack was the wise patriarch of his family. He sacrificially loved his family and cherished his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papa Jack".
Jack and Donna are members of Fernwood Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC where he served as Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. Jack worked with Jane McQueen and Ben Wright to establish the Mobile Meals, "Ben Wright Challenge Cup" golf tournament, which has raised millions of dollars over the past 20 years to provide meals and services to those in need here in the Upstate of South Carolina.
The family rejoices in the knowledge that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has welcomed him home with his words in Matthew 24:40, "Truly I tell you, that whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me". Well done, good and faithful Servant...Well Done!
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Donna Shoffner Robinson; sons, Jack B. Robinson Jr. and his children, John Robinson (Kassandra), David Robinson, Sarah Robinson Ives and great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Ives, Gregory J. Robinson (Nanette) and their children, Jacob Robinson, Erik Robinson, Sarah Lee, and Kaitlyn Lee; brothers, Tom Robinson, Jim Robinson, and Graham Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Evelyn Shaver, and Eleanor Walker, and brothers, Charles B. Robinson Jr., Ken Robinson, and Worth Robinson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, conducted by The Rev. Randall Wright. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
A donation in memory of Jack's life, may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Fernwood Baptist Church, PO Box 7058, Spartanburg, SC 29304. Flowers are being accepted at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
