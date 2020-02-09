Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens,
Cowpens, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Lipscomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Conrad Lipscomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Conrad Lipscomb Obituary
Cowpens, SC: Jack Conrad Lipscomb, 94, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020. Born November 4, 1925 he was the husband of the late Evelyn Lipscomb and the son of the late John and Amy Lipscomb.
Conrad was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, a member of VFW Duncan Park, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Cowpens Veterans Memorial Park. He was a long-time member of Cowpens First Baptist Church where he served as former chairman of deacons, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher and was actively involved in all phases of the church.
Conrad is survived by a son Timothy Lipscomb; a brother John T. Lipscomb, Sr.; and three nephews Ted Lipscomb and wife Raejean of Cowpens, John T. Lipscomb, Jr. and wife Donna of Charleston, and Todd Lipscomb and wife Laurie of Cowpens.
Graveside service will be 11:00am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, Cowpens, SC officiated by Rev. Jason Metcalf.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cowpens Veterans Memorial Park, c/o The Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -