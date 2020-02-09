|
|
Cowpens, SC: Jack Conrad Lipscomb, 94, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020. Born November 4, 1925 he was the husband of the late Evelyn Lipscomb and the son of the late John and Amy Lipscomb.
Conrad was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, a member of VFW Duncan Park, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Cowpens Veterans Memorial Park. He was a long-time member of Cowpens First Baptist Church where he served as former chairman of deacons, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher and was actively involved in all phases of the church.
Conrad is survived by a son Timothy Lipscomb; a brother John T. Lipscomb, Sr.; and three nephews Ted Lipscomb and wife Raejean of Cowpens, John T. Lipscomb, Jr. and wife Donna of Charleston, and Todd Lipscomb and wife Laurie of Cowpens.
Graveside service will be 11:00am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, Cowpens, SC officiated by Rev. Jason Metcalf.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cowpens Veterans Memorial Park, c/o The Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020