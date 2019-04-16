|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jack Dempsey Blackwell, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home with loved ones by his side. The last surviving member of his immediate family, Jack was born March 15, 1925, in the Spartan Mill Community of Spartanburg, SC, to the late James Latt Blackwell and Pearl Walker Blackwell.
At the age of 17, Jack enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Abercrombie from 1942 until 1946. He was employed at Spartan Mill, then worked for the City of Spartanburg Police Department and Fire Department for a total of 28 years.
Jack was a current member of Central United Methodist Church and the Norton Sunday School Class. He was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church until its closing in 2006. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #28 for 71 years.
""Papa Jack"" is survived by many loved ones, including his step-children, Win and Sandra Fine, Ron and Cheri Fine, Linda and Phillip Jenkins, and Libby Fine Blackwell; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Alley Blackwell; three brothers, James, Billy, and Joe Blackwell; and his first wife, Lib Bryson Blackwell.
Special thanks is expressed to Teresa Johnson, Kosha Shirley, Brookelynne Brockelbank, Gretta Winningham, and Dorsey Swindler.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon–1:30 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Jim Gilliam, The Rev. Dr. Tom Norrell, and Mr. Sam Knight. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Honorary escort will be retired and active members of the City of Spartanburg Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019