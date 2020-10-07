BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jack David Phillips, 77, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jack was a patient at Pruitt Health, Franklin, GA.

Born October 11, 1942 in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late John Wilfred and Myrtle Phillips. Jack was a US Navy Veteran, and was of the Baptist faith.

A memorial service will be held at Hammett Grove Baptist Church on October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The burial will be private.

To view full obituary, please visit Georgia Cremation, Columbus, GA. website.

