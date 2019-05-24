|
WOODRUFF- Jack Estus "Jackie" Callicott Jr, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born in Pensacola, Florida to the parents of Betty Standridge of Woodruff and the late Jack Estus Callicott Sr.
He was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church and an employee with the GE Company of Greenville.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Seay Callicott of the home; son, Lamar Callicott and wife Jessica of Woodruff; sister, Lorry C. Green and husband Danny of Tygerville; two grandchildren, Katelyn Callicott and Joseph Callicott.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 O'clock on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Bill Pickle.
The family is at the home of Lamar and Jessica Callicott, 714 Wofford Road, Woodruff
