Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Easler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Easler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Easler Obituary
Jack Edward Easler, 70, of 293 Autumn Glen Drive passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Jesse Glenn and Juanita Morgan Easler. He retired with the U.S. Army 176 Airborne Division and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and was a former Hejaz Shriner. He was baptized as a child at Selma Baptist Church and was also retired from Douglas Pest Control.
Surviving are his wife, Kay Grubbs Easler of the home; one sister, Margaret Ann Easler of Woodruff.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Interment will full military honors will be in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, January, 17, 2020 at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -