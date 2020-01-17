|
|
Jack Edward Easler, 70, of 293 Autumn Glen Drive passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Jesse Glenn and Juanita Morgan Easler. He retired with the U.S. Army 176 Airborne Division and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and was a former Hejaz Shriner. He was baptized as a child at Selma Baptist Church and was also retired from Douglas Pest Control.
Surviving are his wife, Kay Grubbs Easler of the home; one sister, Margaret Ann Easler of Woodruff.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Interment will full military honors will be in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, January, 17, 2020 at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020