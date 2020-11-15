1/1
Jack Jones
1938 - 2020
WOODRUFF- Carol Jack Jones, 82, of 245 Cooper Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 20, 1938 in Spartanburg County to the late Fred and Edna Ellis Jones and was the widower of Ruby Carlton Jones who passed away July 30, 2009. He was a lifelong member of Bellview Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon, Usher and RA Teacher. He was retired from General Electric and was also a lifelong farmer.
Surviving are two daughters, Marie Jones Coster and her husband Eddie Coster of Woodruff, Kim Jones Huckaby and her husband, Rev. Tim Huckaby of Woodruff; 4 grandchildren; one nephew, 3 nieces and several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Jones Garner and a niece, Angie Carlton.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell, Rev. Tim Huckaby and Rev. Dennis Garner. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 483, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bellview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
