

WOODRUFF- Carol Jack Jones, 82, of 245 Cooper Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 20, 1938 in Spartanburg County to the late Fred and Edna Ellis Jones and was the widower of Ruby Carlton Jones who passed away July 30, 2009. He was a lifelong member of Bellview Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon, Usher and RA Teacher. He was retired from General Electric and was also a lifelong farmer.

Surviving are two daughters, Marie Jones Coster and her husband Eddie Coster of Woodruff, Kim Jones Huckaby and her husband, Rev. Tim Huckaby of Woodruff; 4 grandchildren; one nephew, 3 nieces and several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Jones Garner and a niece, Angie Carlton.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell, Rev. Tim Huckaby and Rev. Dennis Garner. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 483, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.

The family is at their respective homes.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary



