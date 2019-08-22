|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dr. Jack McQueen Graham, 90, husband of Peggy King Graham, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24th, 10:00AM at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
In remembrance of Dr. Graham, memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 400 Dupre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019