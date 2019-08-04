|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jack M. Steinberg, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born December 26, 1933 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late Jacob J. Steinberg and Selma Marx Steinberg.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Steinberg; and their daughter, Linda Steinberg Ungvarsky. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Libby Steinberg; his son, Hank Steinberg and wife Marla of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren: Adam Ungvarsky of Lincoln, NE, Samantha Funt (Eric), Dr. Shelli Funt (Josh), and Brian Steinberg, all of Atlanta, GA; and two great-granddaughters, Eden and Lina, with another great-granddaughter due in December. In addition, he is survived by three stepchildren, Michael Hammond (Helen), Beth Elgert (Mark), and Julie Watkin (Steve) along with their families.
Mr. Steinberg graduated from Louisville Male High School and the University of Kentucky where he was a member of ZBT Fraternity, ROTC and the elite Pershing Rifles. He was a retired Lt. Col. in the U. S. Air Force Reserve, having served a total of 22 years active and reserve duty. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason for over 50 years and a former Shriner.
After managing Better Beer Co. in Spartanburg, he founded Steinberg & Associates in 1969 and had an extremely fulfilling 35-year career in the insurance industry. A lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table, Jack enjoyed helping others.
Jack was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel for 61 years and former chair of the Endowment Fund. Active in the Arts Partnership, he served on the Board of Directors of The Music Foundation and also supported The United Way and Mobile Meals.
He was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed tennis and golf as well as watching any sport with a ball. He had a special passion for model trains and magic tricks which delighted his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Temple B'nai Israel Endowment Fund, 146 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
