BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jack Andrew Mullikin, age 93, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. Born in Pendleton, SC, he was the son of the late Lillian Jones Mullikin and Clifton Harvey Mullikin, Sr.
He was a Navy veteran who served on the USS Collette in the Pacific during WWII. He graduated from Clemson University in 1950 with a degree in electrical engineering and then worked for the engineering firm Ebasco Services of New York. In a career spanning over 40 years as an electrical engineer, he designed electrical circuits and supervised the electrical construction of both nuclear and coal handling power plants.
A member of First Baptist Church North Spartanburg, Jack was a committed Christian who loved God and family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who loved helping people. He provided a home for many stray/homeless pets through the years and loved sports (especially golf), gardening, and going to the beach.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 53 years, Martha Page Mullikin; a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Smith and Dr. Wilson Smith; three sons, Glenn Mullikin, David Mullikin, Phil Mullikin; four grandchildren, Hayden Mullikin, Brooks Mullikin, Jason Smith, and Camille Smith; one sister, Betty Stanley; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Mikal Mullikin; sisters-in-law Charlotte Mullikin, Irene Craig, Barbara Page; brother-in-law Dr. Robert Page and sister-in-law Judy Page; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Dorsilla Huff and Mary Mullikin (infant), and two brothers, Clifton Harvey Mullikin, Jr. and Ray Mullikin.
Due to Covid 19, no service will be held at this time.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
