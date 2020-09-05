1/1
Jack Reynold Stribling
1939 - 2020
ROEBUCK, SC- Jack Reynold Stribling, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Woodruff, SC on July 24, 1939, he was the son of the late John Everette and Olive Reynolds Stribling. He was a Christian and a member of Unity Baptist Church. Early in life, he was a salesman for Pierce Motor Company but his true desire in life was to become a Funeral Director. Jack started this life-time commitment of that dream as a teenager at Lanford-Boyter Funeral Home in Woodruff and later Floyd Mortuary in Union, where he built a cherished friendship with Mr. John Floyd. Later in 1958, as owner and operator, he established Stribling Monument Company in Roebuck. He also founded Oaklawn Funeral Home in Roebuck in 1971, which later became Stribling Mortuary. In 1977, with the help of his family, he established Stribling Mortuary in Woodruff. Jack cofounded Stribling Funeral Home of Duncan in 1994 with his son Joey, who is continuing his legacy.
His family includes his children, the late Johnny Stribling, Cindy Blanchard (Jody) of Roebuck, Joey Stribling (Mindy) of Moore and Ricky Stribling of Cross Anchor; a brother, Sam Stribling (Sheila) of Woodruff; a sister, Jan Skinner (Rex) of Woodruff; nine grandchildren, Brittany Rogers (Adam), Kayla Fowler (Rogers), Kyle Jack Varner, Johnathon Connor Stribling, Kristen Blanchard, Skylar Jean Stribling, Kason Blanchard, Zach Blanchard and Alston Blanchard (Devon); and six great-grandchildren, Atlee, Harper Kate, Nolan, Parker, Tristan & Raelyn; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 7:00PM until 9:00PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Quidley, Dr. David Boyter and Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. Interment will follow.
The family is at 409 McAbee Road Roebuck, SC 29376.
Memorials may be made to The Carpenters Table Community Outreach Center – Moore, SC 29369
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
SEP
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Memories & Condolences
