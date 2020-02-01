Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
Jack Roger Jolly


1935 - 2020
Jack Roger Jolly Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Jack Roger Jolly, 84, of Wellford, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born May 28, 1935, in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Logan Bryan and Vennie Hammett Jolly and the widower of Martha O'Sullivan Jolly. Mr. Jolly worked twenty-five years at Jackson Mills in Wellford then retired from Department of Health and Human Service. He was one of the founders of Living Waters Community Church.
Survivors include a brother, Logan Jolly; two grandchildren, Eve Brannon and Sarah Dominguez; six great-grandchildren, Logan Nolen, Deliah, Maddox and Emma Brannon and Ariel and Sophia Dominguez. He was predeceased by a son, James Roger Jolly; three brothers, Malcolm, Wayne and Mac Jolly.
Graveside Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Katie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11AM at Stribling Funeral Home prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 1, 2020
