Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnsview Baptist Church
Greer, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Burnsview Baptist Church
Greer, SC
Jack Vaughn


1947 - 2020
Jack Vaughn Obituary
MOORE, SC- Jack Riley Vaughn, 72, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born on September 11, 1947 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Riley Vaughn and Betty Wade Ross and was the husband of Lillian "Tinnie" Pearson Vaughn. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and was a member of Burnsview Baptist Church. He retired as Business Development Manager with Crowder.
Survivors also include two sons, Jeff Vaughn and wife, Joni, Tony Vaughn and wife, Elizabeth; three daughters, Tina Austin, Lisa Sullens and husband, Alan, Kim Oden; a brother, Rusty Vaughn; two sisters, Kay Fahrenkrug and Patricia Clayton; nine grandchildren, including Haylee Wright who was reared in the home; two great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Burnsview Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Burnsview Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Huckaby officiating. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Burnsview Baptist Church, 9690 Reidville Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
