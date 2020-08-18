1/
Jack W. Thomas
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jack William Thomas, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at White Oak North Grove-Spartanburg. Born July 28, 1939, in Williamston, SC, he was the son of the late Melton and Grace Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC and retired from International Wire.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dwan Timmons Thomas; son, Perry Thomas (Chris) of Duncan, SC; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Robyn Thomas.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Steven Griffith. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

August 18, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Kenneth McHale
