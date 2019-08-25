|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jackie Allen McHenry, 68, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home. Born December 9, 1950 in Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Margaret Ruth Knox Worthy and George Worthy Jr.
A US Army veteran, Mr. McHenry was retired from C.L. Cannon & Sons, after 20 years of service.
Survivors include a brother, Randy McHenry of Chesnee, SC and a number of nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Cathy McHenry Bird and a brother, Robert McHenry.
A visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Gary Pruitt.
