Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Jackie "Papa" Cothran

Jackie "Papa" Cothran Obituary
INMAN, SC- Jackie "Papa" Cothran, 82, of 11 E Street, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Jackie was born in Spartanburg County , on February 7, 1937, a son of the late Edward Cothran and Ruth Weathers Cothran. He was the widower of Ethel Teague Cothran. Mr. Cothran was a United States Navy veteran, a retired employee of Spartanburg Steel Products, a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church and the Senior Men's Sunday School class at the church.
Jackie is survived by a son, Jeff Cothran and his wife, Samantha, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a grandson, Andrew Cothran and his wife, Elizabeth Raum Cothran.
Mr. Cothran is also survived by three sisters, Barbara Grigg, of Inman, South Carolina; Dianne Gilbert, of Inman, South Carolina; Josephine Gilbert, of Mill Spring, North Carolina; a brother, Jerry Cothran, of Inman, South Carolina.
Visitation will be held at 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by, Rev. Brad Atkins and Rev. Kenny McDowell. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, South Carolina.
Memorials may be made to Lake Bowen Baptist Church Food Pantry, 404 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349. The family is at the home of the son and daughter-in-law, 290 Hunters Pointe Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29303
Seawright Funeraal Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
