Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Easler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Easler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Easler Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jacqueline ""Jackie"" Moore Easler, 88, of 212 Fitzgerald Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Spartanburg with Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now