SPARTANBURG, SC- Jacqueline ""Jackie"" Moore Easler, 88, of 212 Fitzgerald Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Spartanburg with Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019