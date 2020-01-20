Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
New Pleasant Baptist Church
GAFFNEY, SC- Jackie Leon Martin, 77, of 139 Lettie Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Patricia Radford Martin and son of the late John Martin and Clara Scruggs Parris and stepson of the late Grady Parris. He was employed by Phillips & Lawing Fuel, Inc., a Mason, and a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also loved camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Anita Morris and husband, Terry, and Angie Pritchard and husband, Greg, both of Gaffney; two sisters, Lucille Hammett and Jenois Martin, both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Brandon Morris and wife, Kayla, Andrew Morris, Brandi Gaffney, Trista Gaffney, Angel Gaffney, Keith Gaffney and wife, Dana and Nathan Pritchard; five great-grandchildren, Bradlee, Banks, Jessica, Kayleigh and Layna. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Gaffney.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 6:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Bryan Yelton and Rev. Brandon Morris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Pleasant Baptist Church, "Playground Fund", 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence, 139 Lettie Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 20, 2020
