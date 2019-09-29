|
EMPORIA, KS- Jacqueline E. Owens, 76, of Emporia passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 16, 1943 in Lyman, South Carolina to the late Elloitt and Irene Mullinax Eubanks and she married Ray Dean Owens on January 4, 1964 in Lyman, South Carolina. Jackie was a clerk for Lyon-Coffey Electric for 36 years before retiring 2 years ago. Her greatest joy was being with her grandkids.
Surviving family members also include: sons, Christopher Ryan (Denise) Owens of Emporia, and Shane Ray (Lida) Owens of Merriam, Kansas; grandchildren, Keilara and Kaelyn Owens both of Emporia, and Braydon and Emma Owens both of Merriam, Kansas; brother, Richard Eubanks of Easley, South Carolina; sisters, Marian Brookshire of Taylors, South Carolina, Linda Vaughn, Hoschton, Georgia, and Judy Boyles of Duncan, South Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son William Todd Owens; a brother David Eubanks; a sister, Frances Foster.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1PM unitl 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials to the All Veterans Memorial can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
