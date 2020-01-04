Home

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
The Well Church
395 W Rutherford St
Landrum, SC
Jackie Ray "Beau" Rogers, III Obituary
Mr. Jackie Ray Rogers III "Beau" passed away in Landrum, SC on Dec. 28, 2019 at the age of 38.
Beau is survived by his loving wife, Heather Rogers, and three children, Blake, Elijah, and Mallory; his parents, Jack and Teri Rogers; his sister Amanda Barnes and children; his brother, Ray Swope (Amy) and children; his paternal grandmother, Gayleen Rogers; and in-laws, Haskell and Leslie Mallory.
Beau was a graduate of Blue Ridge High School in 2000. He was employed at Benore Logistics.
Services will be held this Saturday January 4th, 2019. Receiving friends will begin at 3pm and the service will follow at The Well Church in Landrum, SC located at 395 W Rutherford St Landrum, SC 29356.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
