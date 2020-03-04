|
Jackie "Jack" Ray Rogers, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020. Born December 20, 1956, he was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Affectionately referred to as "Big Jack", he was larger than life.
Jack was predeceased by his son Jackie "Beau" Ray Rogers III.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teri Rogers; his daughter, Amanda Barnes and children; one son, Ray Swope and family; his mother, Gayleen Rogers; sister, Beverly Rogers Castillo and family.
Services will be held on March 5th at 6:00PM until 8:00PM at THE WELL 395 W. Rutherford ST. Landrum, SC 29356.
Family is gathering at the home, 208 Inman, Rd. Inman, SC.
Cannon and Sons Mortuary, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020