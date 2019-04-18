Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Mr. Jacob Andrew Quinton, age 24 of Boiling Springs, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Ga.
Jacob was born on November 11, 1994 in Modesto, CA to Joseph Quinton and Cheryl Kidd. He was active in the U.S. Army National Guard where he served as a mechanic.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Joseph Quinton and Cheryl Kidd; grandparents, Cela Whitney and Lee Quinton; one brother, Robert Evans; two sisters, Keleigh Quinton and Sarah Dannemiller, and a niece, Ruby May Evans.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Quinton family.
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME
BOILING SPRINGS
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
