Mr. Jacob Andrew Quinton, age 24 of Boiling Springs, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Ga.
Jacob was born on November 11, 1994 in Modesto, CA to Joseph Quinton and Cheryl Kidd. He was active in the U.S. Army National Guard where he served as a mechanic.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Joseph Quinton and Cheryl Kidd; grandparents, Cela Whitney and Lee Quinton; one brother, Robert Evans; two sisters, Keleigh Quinton and Sarah Dannemiller, and a niece, Ruby May Evans.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Quinton family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019