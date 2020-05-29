Jacob Matthew Gaddy
2017 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROEBUCK, SC-Jacob Matthew Gaddy, 3, of Roebuck, SC, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 20, 2017, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Joseph Michael Gaddy, Jr. and Kala Annette Gilbert Gaddy, owners of Ad-Craft Sign Inc. on John B. White Sr. Blvd.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Michael Gaddy III of the home, along with Jacob's dog, Georgia and his fish; grandparents, Joseph Michael Gaddy, Sr. (Rosemary) of Roebuck, SC, Julie Hayes Knox (Billy) of Union, SC, and Teressa Gilbert (Furman) of Campobello, SC; great-grandparents, Rick Hayes (Vickie) of Spartanburg, SC, Susan R. Hayes of Pauline, SC, and Johnny Campbell of Moore, SC; 6 aunts; 6 uncles; and 16 cousins.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 404 Sugar Ridge Rd., Inman, SC 29349, by The Rev. Brad Atkins, The Rev. Seth Buckley, and The Rev. Joey Mills. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
Pallbearers are Eric Kamphey, Brent Morgan, Nicholas Steiert, and Joseph Brackett.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Lake Bowen Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved