ROEBUCK, SC-Jacob Matthew Gaddy, 3, of Roebuck, SC, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 20, 2017, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Joseph Michael Gaddy, Jr. and Kala Annette Gilbert Gaddy, owners of Ad-Craft Sign Inc. on John B. White Sr. Blvd.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Michael Gaddy III of the home, along with Jacob's dog, Georgia and his fish; grandparents, Joseph Michael Gaddy, Sr. (Rosemary) of Roebuck, SC, Julie Hayes Knox (Billy) of Union, SC, and Teressa Gilbert (Furman) of Campobello, SC; great-grandparents, Rick Hayes (Vickie) of Spartanburg, SC, Susan R. Hayes of Pauline, SC, and Johnny Campbell of Moore, SC; 6 aunts; 6 uncles; and 16 cousins.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 404 Sugar Ridge Rd., Inman, SC 29349, by The Rev. Brad Atkins, The Rev. Seth Buckley, and The Rev. Joey Mills. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
Pallbearers are Eric Kamphey, Brent Morgan, Nicholas Steiert, and Joseph Brackett.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.