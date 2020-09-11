1/1
Jacob Morgan
EDGEWATER, FL- Jacob Baxter Morgan, 35, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Cierra Wilds Morgan and son of Barry and Susi Oliver Morgan of Gaffney. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and USC Upstate, received his Master's degree from Liberty University, and was employed by Heritage Middle School in Deltona, Florida in the exceptional student education department. He loved art, painting, and was a very fun-loving person. He loved to share his testimony, participated in several international mission trips, volunteered with numerous organizations, and loved his family and animals. He was a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two sisters, Ashley Morgan Brown (Grant) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Kelsey Olivia Morgan of New York City, NY; a nephew, Glennen Oliver Brown; his parents-in-law, Phil & Nylene Wilds of Campobello; a special aunt, Modeen Patterson of Gaffney, and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Private Memorial Service will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County School District "Autism Program", P.O. Box 460, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Grassy Pond Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
