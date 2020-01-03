Home

Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
New Bedford Baptist church
Campobelo, SC
Jacqueline A. Lee Obituary
Mrs. Jacqueline A. Lee of Campobello, SC. Died December 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie James Cole and Lucile Tillerson Cole. She was the wife of Mr. Khalil Lee.
She leaves to cherish fond memories with her husband; four sons Christopher Lee, Timothy Lee Sr., Jamal Lee, Joshua Tingle-Lee; one daughter, Nykia Lee; 11 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Sunday January 5, 2020 at New Bedford Baptist church Campobelo SC. at 3:00PM. The Family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4:00PM Cannons Chapel of Funeral Service, 24 Blackstock Rd. Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
