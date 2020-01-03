|
Mrs. Jacqueline A. Lee of Campobello, SC. Died December 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie James Cole and Lucile Tillerson Cole. She was the wife of Mr. Khalil Lee.
She leaves to cherish fond memories with her husband; four sons Christopher Lee, Timothy Lee Sr., Jamal Lee, Joshua Tingle-Lee; one daughter, Nykia Lee; 11 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Sunday January 5, 2020 at New Bedford Baptist church Campobelo SC. at 3:00PM. The Family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4:00PM Cannons Chapel of Funeral Service, 24 Blackstock Rd. Inman, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020