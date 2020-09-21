SPARTANBURG- Jacqueline Anne Reeves Timms, 81, a longtime Spartanburg resident,, and most recently a resident of White Oak Estates passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Hospice House surrounded by family.
Born March 10, 1939 in Greenville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Healand Reeves, Jr, and Zeadora Belle Breckenridge Reeves. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Leslie Minton Timms, Jr., former Sports Editor and Managing Editor at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
She was a 1957 graduate of Greenville High School, attended Salem College (Winston Salem, NC), for two years, and received her BA degree in Elementary Education from Furman University in 1962. In 1978 she earned her Master's degree from the University of South Carolina (Columbia).
Jackie Timms' true life calling was teaching. In 1970 she began her teaching career at Spartanburg Day School where she taught math to fourth- and sixth-graders for nine years. In 1979, she continued her teaching career at McCracken Junior High School, where she taught math of all levels to seventh- and eighth- grade students.
One of her favorite memories of teaching was the excitement she experienced while watching her students learn and excel at the concepts she taught. She was a sponsor of the Beta Club and Bill Drake's "Battle of the Brains" Team where she enjoyed mentoring the students as they won several competitions against other talented teams in Spartanburg County. She leaves a legacy at Spartanburg Day School and McCracken Junior High School as being a tough, yet caring instructor influencing the lives of all the students fortunate enough to go through her classroom. In 1998 she won the prestigious award of Teacher of the Year, selected by her faculty peers, before retiring in 1999.
An avid golfer in her youth, she shared the love of the game with her children, and eventually nine grandchildren. During the summers, if she wasn't accompanying her grandchildren to junior golf tournaments around the area, she would most likely be found at Lan-Yair Country Club and later The Creek Golf Club playing golf with her many friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved nothing more than watching them compete in the many sports they enjoyed and creating memories at the beach every summer. Always a competitor, she was a member of several bridge clubs and played in the Bridge Marathon. She was a longtime active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she held numerous positions throughout the years. She spent the past 14 years as a resident at White Oak Estates where she made wonderful friends and lifelong memories.
Survivors include a son and daughter in law; Leslie M. Timms III (Tammy) of Greer, SC, a daughter, Sara Anne McGetrick, of Spartanburg, SC; nine grandchildren, Leslie Anne Swenson (Presten), of Bozeman, Montana; Laura Elizabeth McGetrick, of Denver, CO; Sarah Jeannette Wozniak (Tyler), of Rock Hill, SC; Lindsay Sean Paulino (Thomas John), of White Plains, NY; Leah Jacqueline McGetrick, Emily McNeel Timms, Michael Sean McGetrick Jr., Matthew Joseph McGetrick and Leslie Hinnant Timms; of Spartanburg, SC; and 2 great grandchildren, Paxton Dennis Swenson and Parker Presten Swenson of Bozeman, Montana.
Her other survivors include a brother and sister-in- law, John Breckenridge Reeves (Gladys), of Greenville, SC, and a "very special" sister in law, Mary Aiken Baker Reeves, of Bluffton, SC.
The family would like to express appreciation to her long-time special friends at White Oak Estates and to Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their outstanding care.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Neal Woods.
Pallbearers include: Michael McGetrick, Jr., Matthew McGetrick, Tyler Wozniak, Thomas John Paulino, and Presten Swenson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Paul Morris Sunday School class of Trinity United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, PO Box 2947, Spartanburg, SC 29302, The South Carolina Junior Golf Association, PO Box 286 Irmo, SC 29063, and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice, PO Box430, Drayton, SC 29333.
