SPARTANBURG, SC- Jacqueline ""Bambi"" Koon Edge, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home. Born November 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James Edwin Koon Sr. and Ida Mae Ringer Koon and the wife of Charles Manning Edge, Sr. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, a homemaker and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church for over 64 years. Ms Edge served her church as a member of the Choir for 64 years and a Sunday School teacher for 47 years. She was on the Benevolent Committee and the Baptist Association Committee.
Survivors also include two daughters, Debbie Batten and husband Reece of Charleston and Penny Glover and husband Jerry of Spartanburg,; a son Charles ""Chuck"" Manning Edge, Jr. and wife Tammy of Moore; a brother, Virgil Ray Koon; two sisters, Ruby Horton and Martha Brown; five grandchildren, Brooke Confer, Caleb Edge, Elizabeth Batten, Jessica Edge and Katie Farnsworth; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, James Edwin Koon, Jr., and William ""Bill"" Koon; and two sisters, Frances Metz and Carolyn Jordan.
Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Roach and Rev. Jarrett McNeely officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church PO Box 417 Moore SC 29369
The family would like to extend thanks to Tisha Booth, Angela Talley and Cindy Robertson for the special care they gave their mother.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020