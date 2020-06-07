SPARTANBURG, SC- Jacqueline "Jackie" Fowler, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at White Oak - North Grove. Born August 11, 1937 in Clifton, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Doctor and Maysie Lilly Bledsoe Hylemon and the widow of William Elmer Fowler.
Jackie attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Lee of Myrtle Beach, SC and her sister, Jimmie Lou Millard (David) of Boiling Springs, SC.
Private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.