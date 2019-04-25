Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Haven Memorial Gardens
Woodruff, SC
View Map
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jacqueline "Jackie" Koon, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home. She was the wife of Jerry D. Koon of the home.
Mrs. Koon was a native of Woodruff and a daughter of the late Albert and Eva Yarborough Bragg. She was a retired employee of J & J Forklift Services and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a stepson and daughter-in-law: Jerry D. and Lynn Koon, Jr. of Boiling Springs. She was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. Also, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff, SC officiated by Rev. Dale Rollins. The family will meet friends following the service at the gravesite.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
