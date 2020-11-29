SIMPSONVILLE - Jacquelyn O. Pearson, 69, of Simpsonville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of William R. Pearson, and the daughter of the late Louis H. and Ruth Chumley Oalmann.
Mrs. Pearson was a teacher at D.R. Hill Middle School before retirement. She was a member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Greer. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Randy Knox; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheila and David Carpenter, Suzanne and Wayne Matthews; her close friends, Brenda and Stan Wilson, Peggy and Laddie Harrison; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC