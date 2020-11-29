1/1
Jacquelyn Pearson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMPSONVILLE - Jacquelyn O. Pearson, 69, of Simpsonville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of William R. Pearson, and the daughter of the late Louis H. and Ruth Chumley Oalmann.
Mrs. Pearson was a teacher at D.R. Hill Middle School before retirement. She was a member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church in Greer. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Randy Knox; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheila and David Carpenter, Suzanne and Wayne Matthews; her close friends, Brenda and Stan Wilson, Peggy and Laddie Harrison; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tammy Bryant
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved