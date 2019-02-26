|
|
Baby Jakari Marie Martin gained her heavenly wings on the same day as her birth, February 12, 2019.
Jakari was the daughter of Amirea Wilkins and TaShun Martin.
She is also survived by: Siblings, Braylen and Marlee Martin; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Tiffany Byrd; and paternal grandparent, Teresa Daniels-Martin. She was predeceased by grandparent, James Margin.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:30 p. m. at Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019