Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jakari Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baby Jakari Marie Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Baby Jakari Marie Martin Obituary
Baby Jakari Marie Martin gained her heavenly wings on the same day as her birth, February 12, 2019.
Jakari was the daughter of Amirea Wilkins and TaShun Martin.
She is also survived by: Siblings, Braylen and Marlee Martin; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Tiffany Byrd; and paternal grandparent, Teresa Daniels-Martin. She was predeceased by grandparent, James Margin.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:30 p. m. at Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now