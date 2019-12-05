|
|
James Arthur Bomar passed on December 3, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Curtis Smith will officiate. Burial will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, SC.
The family will receive friends at the home of his brother, Tommy Bomar, 148 Brook St., Wellford, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019