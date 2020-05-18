|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Allen Solesbee, 88, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the husband of Agnes Burnett Solesbee.
Mr. Solesbee was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late James Buford and Bertha Pruitt Solesbee. He was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church and a retired employee of Exxon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Jamie Brown of Inman and JoAnne Solesbee and husband, Michael Partain of Port Royal, SC; sisters: Doris and Geraldine Lawter, Joyce Green, and Shirley Guy all of Boiling Springs; three grandchildren: Taylor Brown, Austin Brown and Anne Lauren Register; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Dr. Hank Williams and Rev. Bobby Lindsey. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens. Members of the Steadfast Sunday school class will serve as honorary escort.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P. O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home.
