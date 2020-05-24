|
James A. Bell of Brooklyn, N.Y. recently passed away on April 6, 2020. A native of Spartanburg, S.C, he was the widower of Emma E. Gay. James was the son of the late Deacon James Bell and Martha Keene Bell.
He was a graduate of the Carver Senior High School Class of 1959. Prior to moving to New York decades ago, James faithfully attended the Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
James honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, as a Basic Airman from July 5,1960 to April 7,1964. A few years after moving to New York, James began his career by working at Penn Central in New York as a Coach Cleaner. When there was an acquisition by Amtrak in 1976, he was promoted to a Carman and Air Brake Mechanic and was a member of the Transport Workers Union. James retired after 31 years of service.
In spite of his New York friendships, in his heart, James never forgot about his old Spartanburg friends and acquaintances who he had such fond memories of. He did not get to see some of them often, but he often inquired about them.
However, his greatest pride and joy was his children. Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his sons: Leonard A. Bell and Jonathan L. Bell of Brooklyn, N.Y. Also,
daughters: Kenya A. Bell of Charleston., S.C, and Janaya S. Ruffin of Taylors, S.C.
Also, he will be remembered with loving memories by his sisters: Rosa L. Bell and Nancy Bell of Spartanburg S.C., Martha A. Bell, of Inman S.C: two nieces, Joyce A. Bell of Inman, S.C, and Denise A. Arias (Francisco) of Spartanburg, S.C.
Also, a Granddaughter who he absolutely adored, Laila J. Ruffin, of Taylors, S.C.
Also, survivors include an Aunt, Mrs. Eather Miller Bell of Roebuck, S.C., and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
James was predeceased by two sisters: Mrs. Ules Bell Reid and Miss. Ida L. Bell
A beautiful celebration of James A. Bell's life was held at the Harmony Funeral Home Chapel in Brooklyn, New York with Military Honors. Interment followed at Canarsie Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020