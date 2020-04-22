|
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Alford Fowler, 81, husband of the late Barbara Ann Fowler, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Born November 17, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, James was the son of the late Ralph Bureau Hunt, Jr. and Louise Christian Hunt. He honorably served his country for 21 years and retired as Air Force Master Sargent. James also retired from Leigh Fibers after 24 years.
James was a firm believer in the importance of education and was extremely proud of the post-secondary accomplishments attained by all of his children and grandchildren.
James was a member of Hope Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his three children: Robert Fowler, Belva Fowler Howard and Lewis Fowler (Angela); six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, James was predeceased by a brother, Eddie Fowler, and a sister, Shirley Caldwell.
A private burial will be held in Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Brent Dehlbom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Federation of the Blind Metro Scholarship Fund, 119 S Kilbourne Rd., Columbia, SC 29205.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2020