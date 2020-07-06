1/
James "Chris" Anderson
1960 - 2020
CAMPOBELLO- James "Chris" Anderson, 59, of 140 Highland Hills Drive Campobello, SC, passed away Friday, July 3rd, at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC.
Chris was born in Spartanburg on November 27, 1960, a son of Myrtle Anderson Howell, of Campobello and the late James Howell. He was the husband of Tammy Holmes Anderson. He had been an employee of Pet Dairy in Spartanburg.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, April Wagner of Campobello, three step-sons, Jason Pike, James Pike, Cory Holmes, all of Campobello, two brothers, Timothy Howell of Campobello, Joey Howell of Spartanburg, two grandsons, Joshua Wagner, Tyler Wagner, and one granddaughter, Morgan Pike.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 6th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Memory of James "Chris" Anderson, PO Box 192 Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
