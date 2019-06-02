|
"Superman Has Died"
PACOLET, SC- James Anthony "Tony" Owens, 64, of Pacolet passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, he was husband of Gail Marie Presnell Owens and the son of Samuel Herbert Owens, Sr. and the late Guynita Graves Owens. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by three sons, James Tony (Jenny) Owens, Jr. of Pacolet, Chris (Ginnie) Owens of Glendale and Jimmy (Joy) Owens of Startex; one daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Owens of the home; two brothers, Sam Owens, Jr. of Chesnee and Jack (Miranda) Owens of Boiling Springs; one sister, Pam Morrison of Boiling Springs; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Friends of Faith Baptist Church, 190 Church St., Pacolet, SC 29372. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with the Rev. Jack Owens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Missy Roland Turner Fund, Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019