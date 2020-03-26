|
|
James Arthur Allison, Jr., SMSGT USAF RET, age 66, passed away Tuesday, 17 March 2020 at his home in Oak Ridge, TN. Born 24 August 1953 in Gaffney, SC, the son of James Arthur Allison, Sr. and Miriam Turner Allison.
He is survived by his wife, Skyeann, of the home and son, James Arthur Allison, III of Oak Ridge; sister, Judy Allison of Ocean Springs, MS; aunt Frances Bissett of Houston, TX; and three grandchildren.
For further details and to sign the guestbook go to the Weatherford Mortuary site at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 26, 2020