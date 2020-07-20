1/
Lt. Col. James Arthur Blackwood, II
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN, SC- Lt. Col. James Arthur Blackwood, II, 65, of Inman, SC, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Charles George V.A. Medical Center. Born April 2, 1955 in Rutherfordton, NC, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Barbara Dill Blackwood.
An U.S. Air Force B52 pilot, Lt. Col. Blackwood was retired after 28 years of service. He graduated from The University of North Carolina and earned his Masters from The University of Michigan.
Survivors include his sons, James Blackwood, III of Norfolk, VA and John Alan Blackwood of Omaha, NE; grandson, J.J. and granddaughter, Jasmine; siblings, Joy Fought (John) of Manassas, VA, Bridget Lazurick (Edward) of Chesnee, SC, John Blackwood (Shari) of Rutherfordton, NC, and George Blackwood (Teresa) of Inman, SC; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnell road, Asheville, NC 28805.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved