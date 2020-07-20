INMAN, SC- Lt. Col. James Arthur Blackwood, II, 65, of Inman, SC, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Charles George V.A. Medical Center. Born April 2, 1955 in Rutherfordton, NC, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Barbara Dill Blackwood.
An U.S. Air Force B52 pilot, Lt. Col. Blackwood was retired after 28 years of service. He graduated from The University of North Carolina and earned his Masters from The University of Michigan.
Survivors include his sons, James Blackwood, III of Norfolk, VA and John Alan Blackwood of Omaha, NE; grandson, J.J. and granddaughter, Jasmine; siblings, Joy Fought (John) of Manassas, VA, Bridget Lazurick (Edward) of Chesnee, SC, John Blackwood (Shari) of Rutherfordton, NC, and George Blackwood (Teresa) of Inman, SC; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnell road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel