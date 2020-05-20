|
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Mr. James Arthur "Boo Boo" Geter entered into eternal rest at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Mr. Geter was the son of the late Mr. Willie Geter and Mrs. Mary E. Greer. He was the widow of the late Audrey Simpson.
He was a high school graduate of Spartanburg High School, Class of 1971.
He retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after twenty-seven and a half years of service.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his son, Marcus Hinton Geter of Spartanburg, SC; his longtime devoted companion, Betty Fields; his two sisters, Brenda Geter Norman and Elaine Geter Thompson (Elbert); his brother, Stanley L. Geter; his four stepchildren, Quen Harris, Bonita Jackson, Teresa Cole and Glen Fields, III; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of the Life of James Arthur Geter will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodard Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2020