SPARTANBURG- James Arthur Gregory, 90, of Spartanburg passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Chesnee and was the widower of Martha Blanton Gregory and son of the late Arthur Earl and Melzie Cantrell Gregory. He retired from Flowers Bakery and was a member of Mayo 1st Baptist Church. Mr. Gregory proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Left to cherish his memory is two daughters, Sharon McCraw (Sam) and Gail Catasus; one brother Wendell Gregory, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Janice Easler and many brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
