A visitation for James Arthur Steen, 75, of Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Community Mortuary.
He was the son of the late John and Jeanette Steen Davenport. He was a US Army Veteran and was employed at RR Donnelley. He is survived by two sons, Timothy Dwayne (Ralanda) Steen and Mark Anthony (Sheryl) Steen; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, David Russell Davenport; and two sisters, Rose Anita Davis and Brenda Joyce Prude'.
Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.