|
|
CROSS ANCHOR, SC -- James Briggs, Sr., 94 died February 25, 2020 at Woodruff Manor Nursing Home in Woodruff, SC.
Son of the late James Montgomery and Essie Mae Briggs. Husband of the late Ida Pearl Booker Briggs.
Member of Mt Zion CME Church, Cross Anchor, SC.
Survivors include one daughter; Willie Pearl Hall of Cross Anchor, SC. Two sons; Ervin Briggs of Whitmire, SC and James Briggs Jr., (Linda) of Moore, SC. One brother Russell Briggs (Onie) of Spartanburg, SC
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Mt Zion CME Church, Cross Anchor, SC
Burial in church cemetery with military rites.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020